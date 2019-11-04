Huge ship stuck above Niagara Falls for 101 years is dislodged after storm

This is the dramatic moment a huge barge that had been wedged on rocks above Niagara Falls for over 100 years was dislodged during a storm and swept near the brink of the famous Horseshoe Falls.

US officials are monitoring the rusty iron boat - known as a scow - after it moved for the first time in 101 years, inching closer towards the 167ft (51 m) drop.

The barge had been grounded in shallow rapids near Niagara Falls on the Canadian side since 1918, but high winds and rain last Thursday dislodged the boat before it became trapped again.