Johnson v Corbyn - The ITV Debate: Ask your question in the first election head-to-head between the two leaders

ITV will be broadcasting the first head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn of the 2019 General Election campaign. 'Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate' will be hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester on Tuesday 19 November 2019.

