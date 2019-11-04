Last-minute Labour safe seats scramble over selection of candidates

This week there will be an urgent, last-minute scramble within Labour over the selection of candidates for various safe seats, which could be explosive.

With the trigger process failing to oust 'moderates', this is a final chance for the left to slot in its candidates.

Labour's NEC will meet at 11am on Wednesday to decide some major selection issues, such as can Chris Williamson and Keith Vaz stand again?

But unlike 2017, important selections for other seats will be decided in the coming days by new panels made up of NEC, CLP (local party) and regional reps.

Various plum seats are yet to select candidates thanks to last minute decisions to stand down, including, Luton North, Jarrow, West Bromwich West, Leicester East (if Keith Vaz is out,), Derby North (if Chris Williamson is out). These are prize seats for the left.