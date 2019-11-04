Last-minute Labour safe seats scramble over selection of candidates
This week there will be an urgent, last-minute scramble within Labour over the selection of candidates for various safe seats, which could be explosive.
With the trigger process failing to oust 'moderates', this is a final chance for the left to slot in its candidates.
Labour's NEC will meet at 11am on Wednesday to decide some major selection issues, such as can Chris Williamson and Keith Vaz stand again?
But unlike 2017, important selections for other seats will be decided in the coming days by new panels made up of NEC, CLP (local party) and regional reps.
Various plum seats are yet to select candidates thanks to last minute decisions to stand down, including, Luton North, Jarrow, West Bromwich West, Leicester East (if Keith Vaz is out,), Derby North (if Chris Williamson is out). These are prize seats for the left.
There are concerns among some Labour MPs that the selection battles may be an opportunity to parachute in several controversial candidates, including Salma Yaqoob, whose shortlisting for West Midlands mayor has already caused a huge row (she stood against Naz Shah in 2017).
There will be huge pressure from all sides in these selection battles - if Corbyn wants a Labour Party more aligned with his politics, then this is the last chance before the election. The trigger process has not changed the makeup of the party at all but the following days could.
I understand a Labour MP challenged Jeremy Corbyn directly on Monday night about whether Salma Yaqoob is being lined up for a seat. He insisted he is not aware of anything - but then he wouldn't necessarily be part of the decision.