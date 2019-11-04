Monday's weather: Yellow warning for heavy rain in east Scotland with showers elsewhere

Monday will be a wet and windy day across the east of Scotland, with a yellow rain warning in force here until the evening.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall by the end of the day, and that rain will be coupled by a strong to gale force easterly wind.

Elsewhere across the British Isles, early fog patches will clear to leave a day of sunshine and locally heavy showers.

The showers will be blustery in the north thanks to a brisk wind, but showers are most likely to be at their heaviest across southern parts of England, where the wind will also be that much lighter.

Top temperature 13C/55F.