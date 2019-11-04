Nigel Farage says he will 'hurt the Labour vote' in General Election

Nigel Farage said he is targeting Labour votes in the General Election. Credit: PA

Nigel Farage has said his Brexit Party will hurt Labour in “the most extraordinary way” in the forthcoming General Election. Mr Farage has been accused by furious Tories of putting Brexit at risk with his plans to run candidates in more than 600 constituencies in the poll on December 12. The Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg warned the Brexit Party leader was in danger of snatching "defeat from the jaws of victory" if he persisted with his plan. However Mr Farage - who was previously the leader of Ukip - said that his "number one target" would be Labour Leave voters who had been "completely betrayed" by their party. He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I led Ukip into the 2015 general election. I had all the same stuff, all the same arguments."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He added: "The Tory tribe screaming and shouting, 'Don’t take our votes'." "The Ukip vote took more votes from Labour than it did from the Conservatives, (David) Cameron wouldn’t have even got a majority without Ukip. "We are going to hurt the Labour Party in the most extraordinary way. We’ll do it in South Wales, we’ll do it in the Midlands, we’ll do it in the north of England." “Those Labour voters have been completely betrayed by the Labour Party. They are my number one target. I got those votes in 2015, I’ll do it again.”

Boris Johnson last week rejected Mr Farage’s offer of a pact with the Tories if he dropped his Brexit deal. Mr Farage, who even won support from US president Donald Trump for his proposal of and alliance, argued the Prime Minister’s agreement with Brussels did not represent a true break with the EU.

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg warned the Brexit Party leader was in danger. Credit: PA

However Mr Rees-Mogg insisted the deal was a "complete Brexit" and that Mr Farage should recognise the time had come to “retire from the field”. "I think he would be well-advised to recognise that that battle he won. He should be really proud of his political career," he told LBC radio. "It would be a great shame if he carries on fighting after he has already won to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. "I understand why Nigel Farage would want to carry on campaigning because he has been campaigning for the best part of 30 years and it must be hard to retire from the field. But that is what he ought to do."

This is how the General Election 2019 could look. Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Farage also came under fire from Steve Baker, the leader of the pro-Brexit Tory European Research Group, who warned he risked another hung parliament through "dogmatically pursuing purity". "That’s the irony of Nigel Farage. He risks being the man who hands Boris a weak and indecisive parliament, and bringing about, therefore, his own worst fears," Mr Baker told The Daily Telegraph. Mr Farage, who is set to unveil his party’s candidates at an event on Monday in London, defended his decision not to stand himself in the election. "I did have a serious go in 2015. I finished up spending way too much of my time in that constituency and not out around the country. I’m not making that mistake again," he said.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

In a new daily podcast, Calling Peston will bring you up to speed with everything you need to know about the 2019 General Election, with a new episode released every weekday afternoon at 5pm. ITV News Political Reporters Daniel Hewitt and Shehab Khan will chat through the day's developments - and call Political Editor Robert Peston to get his take on it all. We'll also take you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. Our first episode will be out on Wednesday November 6 - listen below for a taste of what to expect. Download Calling Peston from wherever you get your podcasts.