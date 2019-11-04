Schoolgirl Evha Jannath, who drowned after being 'propelled' from Drayton Park ride, was unsupervised, inquest told

Evha Jannath died after falling from a ride at Drayton Manor theme park. Credit: PA

An 11-year-old girl who drowned after falling into 12ft of water at Drayton Manor theme park was allowed aboard the river rapids ride without a teacher, an inquest heard. Evha Jannath was “propelled” from the six-seat vessel on Splash Canyon on May 9 2017 while on an end-of-year school trip. An inquest heard Evha and other pupils from Jameah Girls’ Academy in Leicester had been repeatedly standing up on the circular vessel and “reaching into the water” against the rules, before it struck a barrier, sending her head-first into the water. Evha and four friends boarded the boat without a teacher after the member of staff allocated to look after them stayed with another pupil who did not want to go on the ride.

Police at Drayton Manor Theme Park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in 2017 Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA

The inquest at Stafford’s County Buildings was told by Detective Inspector John Quilty, of Staffordshire Police, how Evha – who was unable to swim – initially fell into water up to her thighs. Appearing uninjured, she was then shown on CCTV wading along the edge of the ride route, towards the exit platform, trying to get back to her friends. Her schoolmates were shouting back towards Evha while a member of the public stood at the ride course’s barrier a few feet above told her to “stop” where she was. The youngster, who was still in the water, carried on wading and then attempted to climb the ride’s “travelator” which lifts the ride's vessels up out of the water, to an exit platform. But as she climbed the “algae-covered” wooden planks on the mechanism, she fell off the side into a “much deeper” area of water at the park in Tamworth, Staffordshire. After pupils and members of the public raised the alarm, theme park staff rushed to the ride and began a search. Some 11 minutes after staff were alerted to Evha going into the water, Evha was spotted “face down”. It was another six minutes before theme park staff were able to pull her out, when she was described as “lifeless”.

Evha Jannath was on a school trip when the incident happened. Credit: PA