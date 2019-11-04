Turkey ‘captures sister of killed ISIS leader’ Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Turkey has captured the older sister of the killed leader of the so-called Islamic State group in north-western Syria, a senior official said, calling the arrest an intelligence “gold mine”.

Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Turkish official said the 65-year-old known as Rasmiya Awad was captured in a raid on Monday on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the town of Azaz.

The area is part of the region administered by Turkey.

The official said the sister was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children. The adults are being interrogated, he said.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid in the nearby province of Idlib last month.