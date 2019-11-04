UK terror threat level downgraded from Severe to Substantial for first time since 2014

The United Kingdom's terror threat level has been downgraded from Severe to Substantial.

It is the first time the threat of an attack has been set at Substantial since August 2014.

The change in ranking means an attack is now "likely" rather than "highly likely", the Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed.

The decision was announced in a written ministerial statement to parliament on Monday.

In it, the home secretary said: "Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.

"Substantial continues to indicate a high level of threat; and an attack might well occur without further warning.