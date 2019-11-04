UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain across Eastern Scotland, otherwise sunshine and showers

Rest of today: Heavy rain and strong winds continuing across eastern Scotland, moving into northern England later. Elsewhere bright spells and showers.

Tonight: Rain persisting over eastern Scotland and northeast England with showers around coasts of Wales and southern England. Some low cloud and fog forming over the Midlands and East Anglia.

Tuesday: We develop and east/west split tomorrow. Cloudy with a feed of showers across the east. Drier in the west. Feeling colder for all.