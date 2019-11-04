UK Weather Forecast: Staying wet across the northeast tonight

Staying unsettled tonight, with further heavy rain across Eastern Scotland and Northern England, although winds will continue to weaken. Showers will linger around coasts of Wales and southern England. Fog patches/low cloud also likely across the Midlands and East Anglia.

Tomorrow we develop an two-way split. Staying cloudy with showers across the southeast. Drier in the north and west. With a chilly northerly wind, it will feel cooler for all.