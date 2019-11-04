Vietnamese police arrest eight suspects in connection with Essex lorry deaths

Vietnamese police have arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a lorry in Essex.

Local police said they were arrested on Sunday on charges of organising people smuggling overseas.

Vietnam's state-run Thanh Nien newspaper, reported the country has sent a delegation with officials from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the UK to work with the British authorities on the case.

"The government is trying to repatriate bodies of the victims as fast as possible according to Vietnamese, British and international laws," Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam reportedly said.