- ITV Report
Vietnamese police arrest eight suspects in connection with Essex lorry deaths
Vietnamese police have arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a lorry in Essex.
Local police said they were arrested on Sunday on charges of organising people smuggling overseas.
Vietnam's state-run Thanh Nien newspaper, reported the country has sent a delegation with officials from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the UK to work with the British authorities on the case.
"The government is trying to repatriate bodies of the victims as fast as possible according to Vietnamese, British and international laws," Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam reportedly said.
Last week officers leading the investigation in the United Kingdom asked two brothers to come forward in connection with the deaths.
Ronan Hughes, 40, and Christopher Hughes, 34, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, were been urged to hand themselves in to police.
The driver of the lorry, Maurice Robinson, has appeared in court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.
A second man, Eamonn Harrison, is facing extradition from Ireland to the UK following the tragedy.
On Saturday, London's Vietnamese community held a vigil in memory of those who had lost their lives.
The candle-lit ceremony saw 39 marked out in flames as a way of marking the deaths of those vying for a better life in the United Kingdom.
Reverend Simon Nguyen, who was at the service and is assisting Essex Police with their investigation, asked for anyone who could help identify the bodies to come forward.