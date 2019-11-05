Ana Kriegel’s killers due to be sentenced

The youngest convicted murderers in the history of the Irish state are to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty in June of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel.

The schoolgirl’s naked body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, last May after she had been reported missing by her parents.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

They have both been granted lifelong anonymity due to their age.