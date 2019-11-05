Bonfires and fireworks send November 5 air pollution levels soaring, study suggests

Air pollution levels on Bonfire Night increase, scientists have found in a major urban study.

A study in Newcastle and Gateshead found that in 2018, pollution levels were four times higher in the evening of Bonfire Night than they were earlier in the day.

Thousands of sensors across Newcastle and Gateshead constantly take readings of fine particulate matter, and on November 5 last year they showed that measurements quadrupled between 8pm and midnight as bonfires and fireworks were lit.

Levels rose from around 20 micrograms/m3 during the day to 80 micrograms/m3 just before 11pm.

That figure compares with the annual average across the area of 25 micrograms/m3 and is eight times the World Health Organisation’s recommended safe limit of 10 micrograms/m3.

The data was collected as part of Newcastle University’s Urban Observatory, the UK’s largest urban experiment collecting data about city life, taking in around 60 studies of everything from energy use, noise, rainfall, pollution, traffic and social media use.