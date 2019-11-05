Boris Johnson holds last Cabinet meeting ahead of election 'none of us particularly wanted'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held his last Cabinet meeting before Parliament dissolves for the General Election.

Mr Johnson told his Cabinet members they are heading towards an election "none of us particularly wanted to hold".

But he praised them for securing the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, telling them: "We have achieved something that people thought we really could not do, and that was get a new deal - a great new deal - on our Brexit from the European Union.

"They said it couldn't be done."

He said that a priority was to get Brexit done quickly, adding: "Do you want to waste 2020, which could be a fantastic year for the nation with two more referenda?

"What a disastrous, what a calamitous way to spend 2020."

The prime minister ended his speech by rallying Cabinet members ahead of the General Election campaign, which begins on Wednesday, saying: "You look as though you're all full of beans."