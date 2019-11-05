Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage begins his nationwide General Election campaign tour

Nigel Farage is getting ready to start his nationwide election campaign tour. Credit: PA

Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage will visit Bolsover and Ashfield on Tuesday as he begins a nationwide election campaign tour. Mr Farage will be visiting a boxing gym as he takes the fight to Labour Leave seats. This heavyweight contest could end up with more split votes rather than split lips. The danger is that the Brexit Party and the Conservatives knock themselves out as they both scrap for Labour leave voters in the North, allowing Jeremy Corbyn to win in those seats without even taking a blow.

The Brexit Party is hoping to stand 600 candidates in the election. Credit: PA

The offer to the Tories of a "Leave Alliance" is still on the table until November 14 when nominations close and deposits have to then be paid. If Boris Johnson continues to resist calls to "drop the deal" and join Nigel Farage to negotiate a Free Trade Deal with the EU, then around 600 Brexit Party candidates will stand. On Wednesday, watch out Workington! The Brexit Party band rolls into town. Will the now infamous 'Workington Man' (working class, leave supporting) be tempted away from Labour and the Tories by the Brexit Party? Behind the scenes, there are some cold feet, some questioning whether the plan to field around 600 Brexit Party candidates can last the course. A few candidates have dropped out.

Some candidates have defected to other parties. Credit: PA