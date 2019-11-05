Broadcaster and historian Dan Snow to receive MBE at Buckingham Palace

Gold medal-winning netball champion Geva Mentor and acclaimed artist Glenn Brown will both be made CBEs, while Chris Ramsey, Queens Park Rangers Football Club’s head of coaching, and broadcaster Dan Snow will receive MBEs.

Leading individuals from the arts, sport and broadcasting are among those who will be recognised during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

Mr Ramsey, speaking in the summer when his honour for services to football and diversity in sport was announced, told his club’s website: “I have been in football for 41 years and have managed to touch every part of the game – grassroots, youth, women’s football, disability football, as well as at all first team levels. That means a lot to me.

“The diversity part is something that is close to my heart. I think it’s very important that we realise there are still areas of diversity that need to be looked at in the game.”

Ms Mentor, a former England captain helped the national team secure bronze in the 2019 Netball World Cup and with her teammates won a Commonwealth gold last year.

Snow has become well known for programmes such as Battlefield Britain, Dan Snow’s Norman Walks and Filthy Cities, while Brown is an artist famed for drawing on art history for his grotesque yet fascinating figures.