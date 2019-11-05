Jacob Rees-Mogg 'profoundly' sorry after suggesting Grenfell victims should have used ‘common sense’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has "profoundly apologised" for comments suggesting Grenfell victims should have used their "common sense" and left the burning tower block.

The House of Commons leader, speaking on LBC about the public inquiry report into the fire, had said ignoring the fire service's stay-put policy "just seems the common sense thing to do".

Jeremy Corbyn called for Mr Rees-Mogg to apologise and Grenfell United, a group that represents survivors and bereaved families of victims, criticised his comments as "beyond disrespectful".

In a statement responding to criticism, the Commons Leader said: "I profoundly apologise.

"What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade's advice to stay and wait at the time. However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn't and I don't think anyone else would.

"I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments."