- ITV Report
-
Jacob Rees-Mogg 'profoundly' sorry after suggesting Grenfell victims should have used ‘common sense’
Jacob Rees-Mogg has "profoundly apologised" for comments suggesting Grenfell victims should have used their "common sense" and left the burning tower block.
The House of Commons leader, speaking on LBC about the public inquiry report into the fire, had said ignoring the fire service's stay-put policy "just seems the common sense thing to do".
Jeremy Corbyn called for Mr Rees-Mogg to apologise and Grenfell United, a group that represents survivors and bereaved families of victims, criticised his comments as "beyond disrespectful".
In a statement responding to criticism, the Commons Leader said: "I profoundly apologise.
"What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade's advice to stay and wait at the time. However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn't and I don't think anyone else would.
"I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments."
His apology comes after sharp criticism from Mr Corbyn and shadow housing minister, Sarah Jones.
The Commons leader had said on Monday: “If you just ignore what you’re told and leave you are so much safer.
“I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building.
“It just seems the common sense thing to do, and it is such a tragedy that that didn’t happen.”
The Labour leader said Mr Rees-Mogg should apologise for the “crass and insensitive comments immediately”.
Mr Corbyn said: “What possesses someone to react to an entirely avoidable tragedy like Grenfell by saying the victims lacked common sense?
“People were terrified, many died trying to escape.”
His sentiments were echoed by Ms Jones.
She said: “These are appalling comments.
“Jacob Rees-Mogg should retract them and apologise immediately.
“Statements like this just go to show how out of touch the Tories are and are a glaring admission of their failure to act in the interest of the Grenfell victims and their families.”