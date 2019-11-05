Drone users must take online theory test or risk £1,000 fine

Drone users will face fines of up to £1,000 if they fly their device without passing an online theory test or registering as an operator, regulators have warned. Children and adults wanting to fly the gadgets from November 30 will have to take the test to show they can do so “safely and legally”. Those who fail or do not register as a drone operator by that date will face a fine of up £1,000 under new regulations from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The registration scheme opens on Tuesday and applies to anyone responsible for a drone or unmanned aircraft such as a model plane weighing at least 250g.

Anyone flying a drone weighing more than 250g must take the online test Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Registrants will be given a unique ID which must be displayed on their devices. The process will cost £9 and must be renewed each year. From November 30 it will become mandatory for people to register as a drone operator and for them to pass a theory test. The test will have 20 multiple choice questions, with applicants needing 16 correct answers to pass. It can be taken as many times as required. Drone users must visit register-drones.caa.co.uk to access the new system. Department store John Lewis stopped selling drones in May because of the chaos they are causing at airports. Drone sightings at Gatwick in December last year caused around 1,000 flights to be cancelled or diverted over 36 hours, affecting more than 140,000 passengers in the run-up to Christmas. A number of other airports have been forced to suspend flights for several hours due to drone activity this year, including Heathrow.

