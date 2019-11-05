Former chancellor Philip Hammond to resign as MP over 'acute dilemma'

Former Tory chancellor Philip Hammond has announced he is resigning as the MP for Runnymede and Weybridge after 22 years.

He claimed the prospect of running in the election presented him with the "acute dilemma" of running against the party he'd supported for all of his adult life.

"(If I did that) I would cease to be a member of the party," he said.

In a tweet he spoke of the "great sadness" that came with making the decision and in a letter to constituents said he was "aggrieved" to have had the whip removed.

Mr Hammond was one of 21 Tory MPs to have the the whip withdrawn in response to their support for the anti-no-deal-Brexit Benn Act

Several of the Tory rebels who had been sacked along with Mr Hammond had the whip restored, but the ex-chancellor, who was seen to be one of the group's ringleaders, did not.