Fortnite gamer FaZe Jarvis permanently banned after cheating during YouTube live stream

A Fortnite gamer with more than two million YouTube subscribers has been permanently banned from the game he loves for cheating.

FaZe Jarvis, who says he has “devoted every hour” to master the game over the past two years, used a cheating software called "aimbots" in a friendly game he streamed live on YouTube.

Aimbots automatically aim weapons at opponents in the game and are strictly banned by the game’s developers, Epic.

Epic states on its FAQ (frequently asked questions) page: “We take cheating very seriously on both a legal and game development front.

"We don’t want to tip our hand by talking in-depth about how we combat cheating.

“Cheaters are permanently banned across all Epic products.”

Clearly upset, Jarvis posted a video explaining why he has been banned and apologising for cheating.