Hong Kong police arrest man in knife attack at protest site

A 48-year-old knife-wielding man who allegedly slashed two people and bit off part of the ear of a politician has been arrested, along with two men who attacked him in return, Hong Kong police have said. Senior police official John Tse said the man struck a couple with a knife outside a mall late on Sunday after an argument. Mr Tse said the assailant, whose name was not given, was then beaten by an angry crowd, including two men aged 23 and 29. All three were arrested following the incident.

Five people were injured, including two who were in critical condition, police said. “We do not tolerate any form of violence regardless of one’s motive and political stance. We will certainly investigate fully and bring offenders to justice,” Mr Tse said. Local media cited witnesses as saying that before going on a rampage, the man told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China. Television footage showed the man suddenly grabbing district councillor Andrew Chiu by the neck and biting his ear when Chiu tried to stop him from leaving after the attack. A man was left unconscious on the ground in a pool of blood.

A double decker bus drives past burning debris during clashes between riot police and protesters in Hong Kong Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP

The incident occurred shortly after police stormed the mall and several other shopping complexes to thwart anti-government protests as tensions continue to mount after five months of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Although Mr Chiu is a pro-democracy politician, it was not clear if that played any part in the attack. “It shows that tempers are flaring up despite government claims to promote reconciliation,” said Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Centre for China Studies at Hong Kong’s Chinese University. “It’s a sign that the situation is getting out of hand. People are losing patience and throwing rational judgment to the wind.”

