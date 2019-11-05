Hundreds of prisoners leaving jail homeless, reports warn

Hundreds of prisoners are leaving jail homeless, inspection reports have warned.

Concerns were raised about the situation at HMP Cardiff, with inspectors citing a “well-established link” between homelessness and the risk of re-offending.

The report comes as separate research conducted in Europe’s largest women’s prison, HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex, which holds about 500, suggests most inmates are leaving homeless.

Peter Clarke, chief inspector of prisons, said an “extremely high figure” of 47% of the inmates were released from HMP Cardiff with no accommodation to go to, during a six-month period before he visited in July.

The category B prison releases more than 200 men a month, and probation teams failed to follow up with inmates adequately afterwards, the report says.

Mr Clarke said: “The well-established correlation between homelessness in these circumstances and the risk of reoffending is well known.

“This was a problem that is clearly beyond the ability of the prison service to address on its own.”

He told the Prison and Probation Service and the Welsh Government to “work together to find solutions to this very serious problem”.

Despite the July inspection being “enormously encouraging”, the prison was “not immune to wider social problems”, the report said, warning that some 65% of arrivals reported having mental health problems.

More than half of new prisoners reported drug problems, a third said they had problems with alcohol – with more than 350 needing treatment – and self-harm had risen threefold.

But the category B prison, which holds more than 700 men, was described by inspectors as having bucked the national trend in rising levels of violence.