Iranian president announces new step back from nuclear deal

Iran’s president has announced his country will begin its next step in its gradual withdrawal from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran is to begin injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges, however, it is not clear if this will be used to enrich uranium, a component of nuclear weapons.

It is the country’s latest step away from its nuclear deal with world powers since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord more than a year ago.

The development is significant as the centrifuges previously spun empty, without gas injection, under the landmark 2015 nuclear accord.

It also increases pressure on European nations that remain in the accord, which at this point has all but collapsed.

In his announcement, President Hassan Rouhani said the centrifuges, which are at the country's nuclear facility in Fordo, would be injected with the uranium gas as of Wednesday.