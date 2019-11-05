Irresponsible fireworks use ‘should be as unacceptable as drink-driving’

A Parliamentary committee has found the “inconsiderate and irresponsible” use of fireworks should be considered as socially unacceptable as drink-driving.

The House of Commons Petitions Committee released its report on Tuesday calling on the Government to take action on irresponsible fireworks use and urging better industry regulation.

The cross-party committee led an inquiry into the issue after several petitions calling for tighter restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks were signed by thousands of people.

The inquiry found fireworks can be detrimental to animal welfare and can impact upon people with disabilities or health conditions such as PTSD or autism.

It called on the Government to fund annual national campaigns from October 2020 that raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks.

“We agree with military veterans and people with health conditions and disabilities that inconsiderate and irresponsible use of fireworks needs to be considered as socially unacceptable as drink driving,” the report said.