Lib Dem leader has her eyes on Downing Street

Jo Swinson’s insistence she could be the next prime minister has raised eyebrows, but under her leadership the Liberal Democrats have risen to poll heights rarely seen since the peak of “Clegg-mania” almost a decade ago. The MP for East Dunbartonshire would like to be known as leader of the self-styled “Remain Alliance” of anti-Brexit parties after taking the controversial policy stance that the Lib Dems would kill any attempt at EU withdrawal without the need for another referendum.

After the lacklustre leaderships of Tim Farron and Sir Vince Cable, the sharp policy edge has helped the Lib Dems become suddenly relevant again as they, at times, challenge Labour for second place to the Tories in opinion surveys. Ms Swinson claims that a small shift in poll numbers could see the the Lib Dems sweep “hundreds” of seats in an election battle that will test a leader who only took over the party in July. She served as a minister in the coalition Government and was among the party’s MPs who paid the price for the tie-up with David Cameron’s Tories in the 2015 election bloodbath which saw the Lib Dems reduced to a rump of just eight in the Commons. Ms Swinson, 39, fought back, regaining her Scottish seat in 2017 from the SNP and became her party’s first female leader in a landslide victory over Sir Ed Davey earlier this year.

Sir Ed Davey Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA