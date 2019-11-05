Lib Dems pledge to invest £50bn ‘Remain bonus’ in public services

The Liberal Democrats have vowed to put a £50 billion “Remain bonus” into public services if they win the General Election.

The party said scrapping Brexit will generate billions for public finances because they say remaining in the European Union will mean the economy will grow faster than under Brexit, and will lead to higher GDP.

Leader Jo Swinson said every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to “stop Brexit” and “build a brighter future”.

The Lib Dems forecast the economy will be 1.9% larger in 2024-25 if Brexit is stopped than it would be under the Conservative Government’s Brexit deal.

They say this means government receipts will be higher too, providing a £50 billion "Remain bonus" over the next five years.