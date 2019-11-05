New Commons Speaker, intensifying election race and possible end of smear tests dominate Tuesday's headlines

Tales from the worlds of politics and health make the front pages on Tuesday – as Sir Lindsay Hoyle was elected the Commons Speaker while the General Election race is heating up.

Elsewhere a new test to detect women's risk of developing cervical cancer could "signal the end of smear tests" according to some newspapers.

The Times leads with a picture of Sir Lindsay being dragged to the Speaker’s chair alongside a story suggesting Labour’s idea of a four-day working week would cost £17 billion a year.