'No doubt whatsoever' on Royal Mail strikes through general election and Christmas

The Communication Workers Union has given its clearest indication to date that there will be industrial action at Royal Mail in the run-up to Christmas and during the general election campaign. Terry Pullinger, the union’s deputy general secretary, said the CWU was still in what he called a “resolution process” with the company to resolve a dispute that began in May but that talks weren’t progressing and that strike action looks inevitable. ”As you are asking me now, I don’t think there is absolutely any doubt whatsoever that we will be giving [the company] notice and we will be taking industrial action through the build-up to Christmas and through the period up to the general election,” Mr Pullinger told ITV News. Mr Pullinger said that the scale of the strike action the union is planning is “significant” and that Black Friday (November 29) and Cyber Monday (December 2) are “in the mix”. He said the precise dates will be published after a meeting of the CWU’s National Executive Committee next Wednesday.

Terry Pullinger, the union’s deputy general secretary, said there is no doubt they will be taking industrial action. Credit: ITV News/ PA

Last month, postal workers voted overwhelmingly to back industrial action in a dispute about job security, conditions and alleged bullying. Three-quarters of the CWU's 110,000 members voted - 97.1% supported strikes. Royal Mail employs 140,000 people in the UK. At the time the ballot was conducted, it wasn’t clear that there was going to be a general election. The Royal Mail plays a crucial role in postal ballots, delivering forms on behalf of local authorities and handling the returns. 8.4 million people voted by post at the last election in 2017. Last week, Royal Mail asked the CWU to rule out industrial action during the election campaign but the union refused. Mr Pullinger insisted that it is not in its members’ interests to delay until January, when a strike would caused significantly less disruption.

“We need to raise the profile of this campaign and win this dispute,” he explained. The CWU is affiliated to the Labour Party, donated £250,000 to its 2017 election campaign and will help fund this one too. Thus far, Labour has publicly supported the CWU’s right to strike during the campaign. Labour also has plans to renationalise Royal Mail if it forms the next government. Terry Pullinger insists that the union is acting independently of Labour and that it wouldn’t call off strike action even if it came under political pressure to do so. “We wouldn’t call off industrial action for anybody, not even the Labour Party. This is our dispute and our executive and our reps that will call it off not any political party,” Mr Pullinger said.

'I think they trust their postal workers more than they do politicians at the moment'