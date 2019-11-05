'I enjoy it as much as my first day': Ken Clarke bows out of parliament after 49 years

Former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke said he has no regrets as he prepares to stand down after nearly half a century as an MP. Credit: PA

Former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke said he has no regrets as he prepares to stand down after nearly half a century as an MP. The Father of the House - a title given to the longest continually serving parliamentarian - said he continues to enjoy the job as much as when he was first elected in 1970. During his career in Westminster, Mr Clarke served in multiple government posts under Edward Heath, Margaret Thatcher, John Major and David Cameron. Mr Clarke said he was "not that bothered" about standing down as he had been planning it for a while, but admitted: "I suppose I ought to feel more emotional than I do but I don’t.”

Ken Clarke says parliament has changed significantly from when he was first elected. Credit: PA

Asked if he had any regrets, he told the PA news agency: “Not at all. I’ve enjoyed it. “I had this mad idea I wanted to be an MP, became an MP quite young, loved it from the first moment and just immersed myself in it, I greatly enjoy it. “I am still a political addict – I enjoy it as much as I did in the first year I was here.”

Often described as the “best prime minister Britain never had”, he said it was a “great club to belong to because nobody ever knows how bad you might have been”. “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I wanted to be prime minister – it was one of my bad habits to keep standing for the leadership of the Conservative Party. I was too pro-European.” Mr Clarke said parliament had a "public school atmosphere" when he first arrived but that his intake of MPs, a "post-war, social mobility generation”, was the first to start changing it. “It was more formal, but very high powered… much more powerful – vis-a-vis the government – than it is now. “It was an age of deference still – it was held in very high regard and in critical regard by the public. “We’ve now gone to the other extreme – the public hold Parliament in a slightly brainless way, in near contempt – convinced that somehow the MPs are all only pursuing their own interests. It was the complete contrast in the old days.”

Ken Clarke has been an MP for 49 years. Credit: PA