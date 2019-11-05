Johnson to use election launch to insist Brexit must get done quickly

Boris Johnson is expected to go to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Queen. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will kick off the Conservative election campaign by promising to “get Brexit done”. Mr Johnson will use the launch of the Tory bid to stay to stay in power to put withdrawal from the EU, the NHS and law and order centre stage in the campaign. As well as firing the starting pistol for the Conservative campaign in the West Midlands on Wednesday, the PM is expected to go to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Queen, and announce the start of the election drive in Downing Street.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been on the campaign trail this week. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Johnson is expected to say: “There is only one way to get Brexit done, and I am afraid the answer is to ask the people to change this blockading parliament. “I don’t want an election. No prime minister wants an early election, especially not in December. “But as things stand we simply have no choice – because it is only by getting Brexit done in the next few weeks that we can focus on all the priorities of the British people.” Mr Johnson will say that Britain needs to change. He is expected to say: “It’s time to change the dismal pattern of the last three years and to get out of our rut. “It’s time to end this debilitating delay.