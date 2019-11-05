Queen has switched to faux-fur, senior dresser reveals

The Queen has changed her outfit to now use faux fur instead. Credit: PA

The Queen no longer uses fur on her outfits, having switched to fake fur this year, her senior dresser has revealed. Angela Kelly, the head of state’s personal adviser and confidante, made the disclosure in her book about her close relationship with the monarch, The Other Side Of The Coin. She wrote: "If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm." Animal charity Humane Society International/UK welcomed the move. Executive director Claire Bass said: "We are thrilled that Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free."

The Queen, with the Queen Mother, wore a leopard-skin coat at the Sandown Park race meeting in 1962. Credit: PA

“Queen Elizabeth’s decision to ‘go faux’ is the perfect reflection of the mood of the British public, the vast majority of whom detest cruel fur, and want nothing to do with it," she added. “Our head of state going fur-free sends a powerful message that fur is firmly out of fashion and does not belong with Brand Britain. “We are calling on the British Government to follow Her Majesty’s example and make the UK the first country in the world to ban the sale of animal fur.”

Royals have faced backlash for wearing fur

The royals have previously been criticised for wearing fur. Credit: PA

The royals have often been criticised for their use of fur over the years. In 2013, the Queen was urged by animal rights charity Peta to get “with these more enlightened times”. She has worn fur at numerous engagements over the decades, and was often seen in a brown fur coat she first debuted in 1961, and which she has sometimes worn when arriving for Christmas Day church services. In 1962, she wore a leopard-skin coat to a Sandown Park race meeting.