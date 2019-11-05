Smuggled: Channel 4 branded 'irresponsible' for airing immigration documentary days after lorry tragedy

Channel 4 has defended its new reality series in which participants attempt to smuggle themselves into the UK as being of "urgent public interest", following criticism from the Home Office.

The television station found itself facing a barrage of criticism after it broadcast the programme just weeks after 39 bodies were found in a lorry trailer in Essex.

"Smuggled" sees British passport holders attempt to get back into the United Kingdom without being caught by border officials.

The first episode saw all four sets of participants successfully evade detection using "well documented and publicised methods used by illegal entrants and refugees."

The series was initially pulled from the schedules after the lorry tragedy.

The Home Office branded the broadcaster "irresponsible" for releasing the programme so soon after the bodies were found.

Producers of the show believe they have shown major weaknesses with border checks, and there is a public interest in showing UK audiences these flaws.