South Dakota executes man after US Supreme Court rejects appeal

A man who fatally stabbed a former co-worker who interrupted him during a 1992 burglary has been executed in South Dakota. Charles Russell Rhines died by lethal injection at the state prison in Sioux Falls at 7.39pm local time (1.39am Tuesday UK time). Rhines had brushed off a plea for mercy from 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer in the slaying at a Rapid City doughnut shop. Rhines was supposed to be executed at 1.30pm, but the state delayed the execution until the US Supreme Court denied three appeals from Rhines on Monday evening.

Protesters pray and sing outside the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, where Charles Russell Rhines was executed Credit: Stephen Groves/AP

Rhines, who was 63 years old, last week unsuccessfully challenged the drug the state used in the execution. He argued the drug, pentobarbital, is not the “ultra-short-acting” drug he was entitled to, but a circuit judge ruled it acts as fast or faster than other drugs Rhines cited when used in lethal doses. The state Supreme Court rejected Rhines’ appeal of that ruling on Monday, and his attorneys promptly appealed to the US Supreme Court. Pentobarbital is used by a handful of states in executions, including Georgia, Missouri and Texas. Rhines had also asked the US Supreme Court to block his execution on two other grounds. He argued that the jury that sentenced him to death had an anti-gay bias, a claim the court previously declined to hear. He also argued that the state has denied him access to experts to examine him for cognitive and psychiatric impairments; the state argued that he was examined by mental health experts and found competent.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.