Train station worker hailed 'hero' after saving man's life
A railway station worker from California has been dubbed a "hero" after saving the life of a man who fell on the tracks.
John O'Connor, who works at Coliseum Station in Oakland, pulled the man from the tracks just moments before a strain pulled in.
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), which runs trains around the San Francisco Bay Area, released footage of the incident on Monday, praising the member of staff who avoided near tragedy.
"Here is the dramatic platform video of our humble hero John O’Connor saving a man’s life at the Coliseum station Sunday night," BART wrote.
"John is a Transportation Supervisor and has worked at BART for more than 20 years.
"An Amazing rescue," it added.
According to the authority, the man, who has not been identified, was intoxicated after a nearby sports match.
Video shot in the aftermath of the incident shows the shocked man and the station worker embracing as members of the public cheer his quick-thinking actions.