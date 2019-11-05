Tuesday's weather: Cold and bright in Northern Ireland and Scotland, grey for everywhere else

There will be some fairly dense fog patches through the morning across parts of East Anglia and southeast England, which may take a while to clear.

Otherwise, it's a grey and damp day across many eastern areas with outbreaks of rain and strengthening winds, slowly sinking southwards.

Elsewhere, it will be drier with a few coastal showers, but the best of the sunshine will be across Northern Ireland and Scotland where it will become much brighter but colder.

The highest temperature expected is 13 Celsius (55 F).