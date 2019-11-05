UK Weather Forecast: Frosty for some tonight. Rain moving east tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight: Some showers persisting around coasts. Winds falling light and skies clearing for many inland areas, allowing patchy frost and a few fog patches to form.

Wednesday: Rain across west and southwestern parts, heavy in places, edging slowly eastwards. Many northern and eastern areas staying dry and bright but feeling cold.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Unsettled and rather cold. Heavy rain affecting parts of northern and eastern England on Thursday, with brighter, showery conditions elsewhere. Drier on Friday. Further rain on Saturday following overnight frost.