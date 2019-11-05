Worker arrested on suspicion of sex offences at Torquay nursery

Jack and Jill Childcare has closed while investigations are underway. Credit: ITV West Country

A nursery worker has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences at a children’s nursery, police have said. The nursery is currently closed. The male employee was arrested after allegations of sexual assault were made at Jack and Jill’s Childcare in Torquay, Devon in July this year. Devon and Cornwall Police immediately launched an investigation with the suspect being arrested and released under police investigation while inquiries continue. News of the arrest was only made public on Tuesday.

The nursery is currently closed. Credit: ITV West Country

Bail conditions exclude the male from the immediate area of the nursery and police said they have since left the Devon and Cornwall force area. Detectives have contacted more than 100 families whose children would have attended the nursery during the investigation period. After the inquiry was launched, police uncovered “a number of concerns around safeguarding matters” and on October 24 Ofsted suspended the nursery’s licence. Acting Detective Chief Inspector James Stock said: “On July 29 police received an allegation of a serious sexual assault at Jack and Jill Childcare in Torquay. “A suspect was arrested on the same date and later released on police bail with strict conditions. “As part of this, over 250 hours of CCTV from within Jack and Jill Childcare have been reviewed.

The suspect has been released under investigation. Credit: ITV West Country

“As a result of CCTV inquiries, a number of children aged two years and over have been identified as potential victims of further contact offences. “We have now contacted all parents and guardians of children who attended Jack and Jill Childcare in relation to our investigation. “Specialist offices from the public protection unit and our colleagues from social services have visited the parents and guardians of those children we believe may be victims. “They will continue to receive multi-agency support in the coming days, weeks and months. “The contact appears to be limited to within the nursery setting over a limited period of time and are the actions of one individual. “We do not believe that any other member of staff had knowledge of these matters. “These appear to be the actions of a lone individual and the offences do not involve the taking or distributing of any images.”

The male who was arrested will appear in court later this month. Credit: ITV West Country