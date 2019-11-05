Young millennials short-changed by the state, says ex-government minister

Young millennials are being “short-changed” by the state, according to a former Conservative minister. Lord David Willetts, who was previously Minister for Universities and Science, said the upcoming General Election should be used to start healing divides between the generations rather than making them worse. He argued that young people have been “short-changed by a lack of decent pay growth, a lack of decent, affordable homes, and a state that expects them to pay more in order to receive less”. Lord Willetts is now president at think-tank the Resolution Foundation, which is focused on improving the living standards for those on low to middle incomes.

Former Minister for Universities and Science David Willetts said political parties should try to heal generational divides Credit: David Cheskin/PA

He argued that the main political parties risk entrenching generational divides by appealing to their age-specific core bases in the upcoming General Election. Analysis of generational gaps is contained in an updated version of his book called The Pinch, which was first published ahead of the 2010 election. It looked at the “welfare dividend” that different generations receive over the course of their lives by receiving more support from the welfare state, on average, than they have paid in taxes. Baby boomers born in the mid-1950s, such as Lord Willetts, are set for a welfare dividend of £291,000 over the course of their lives, the research found. By contrast, young millennials born in 1996 are set to receive a far smaller dividend of £132,000 typically, according to the analysis.

