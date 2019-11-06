82-year-old cyclist will be first Brit to cycle one million miles in lifetime

A veteran cyclist will clock his millionth mile on Thursday – the equivalent of circling the equator 40 times.

Russ Mantle has overcome several bumps, bruises and breaks to keep on pedalling to the age of 82 and insists he has no intention of stopping now.

According to Cycle UK, the retired civil servant, who has kept a mile count since the 1950s, will become the first Brit to cycle one million miles.

“To me, it’s a natural way of getting around, it always has been, it’s easier to meet people who are also cycling,” he told ITV News from his home in Aldershot, Surrey.

“I love it because of the exercise firstly, I love the sheer mobility of cycling. I can stop where I like, particularly on mountain passes where there is no layby, I can stop precisely where I like.”