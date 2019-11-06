Airbnb to review and verify every listing by end of 2020

Airbnb is to verify every listing on its platform, following a string of scams and a deadly shooting at a house party. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said every home and host on the site would be reviewed and verified by December 15, 2020. A refund policy will also be introduced next month, to ensure guests will either be re-booked into a different listing or fully refunded when a property does not meet Airbnb’s standards for accuracy, Mr Chesky said.

The announcement comes after five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting at a rented Airbnb property in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda on October 31. The incident led to Mr Chesky vowing to ban “party houses” on the platform. Meanwhile, the news website Vice published an investigation into Airbnb scammers who posted inaccurate listings and then pressured guests into staying at properties they did not reserve. Brian Chesky said in a tweet that Airbnb will launch a 24/7 “neighbour hotline”, allowing people to call the company anywhere in the world and speak to “a real person”.

