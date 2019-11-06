Bear trapped in bin gets helping hand from long arm of the 'paw'

A hungry bear who found itself trapped in a bin has had a helping hand from two kind-hearted police officers.

The animal, known as T-shirt because of the white markings on its chest, found itself caught in the waste receptacle at Kings Beach on the California-Nevada border.

Local police officers, filmed by the on board cameras of their patrol cars, can be seen lending a helping hand to the bear.

One of the officers uses a long stick to loosen the catches on the bin to allow the bear to escape, while another uses his "bear" hands, but quickly flees when the huge mammal turns towards him.

Eventually one of the officers lifts a lid, while the bear manages to raise the other.