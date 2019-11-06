Former House speaker John Bercow says Brexit is 'biggest foreign policy mistake in post-war era'

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has described Brexit as the 'biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period'. Credit: PA

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has described Brexit as the "biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period". During his time as speaker, Mr Bercow came under fire from Brexiteers for alleged Remain-bias. But Mr Bercow told a gathering of foreign press that he remained impartial while chairing proceedings in the chamber, now he was no longer speaker, it allowed him to express his personal opinions.

In a recording of the event by a Turkish news agency, Mr Bercow said: "I’m no longer the speaker, I don’t have to remain impartial now and if you asked me honestly do I think that Brexit is good for our global standing? The honest answer is no, I don’t. “I think that Brexit is the biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period, and that is my honest view.” Earlier, he said: “The honest answer is that I don’t think it helps the UK. Let me say for the umpteenth time, for the avoidance of doubt that I believe I was always fair in the Chair." Mr Bercow talked up his impartiality credentials, saying he allowed an amendment to the Queen's Speech which called for an EU referendum in 2013 - long before any referendum took place.

Mr Bercow talked up his decision to allow an amendment on the Queen's Speech in 2013, calling for an EU referendum. Credit: PA

He said: “For years, Bill Cash, Bernard Jenkin, John Redwood, John Baron, all of them know that I selected an amendment to the Queen’s Speech in 2013 calling for a referendum on British membership of the EU. “Why did I select that amendment? Because it was heavily signed and I thought it was a legitimate proposition which should be put to the House of Commons and the House of Commons rejected it. “Some people have said it was part of a sequence of events that caused David Cameron ultimately to change his mind and to decide to have a referendum. Well, that’s a matter for him, that’s not a matter for me. Mr Bercow insisted that he "always treated the Brexiteers in a fair way and I’ve always treated the Remainers in a fair way".

John Bercow said he 'respects' Mr Johnson's decision to call a general election. Credit: PA