Mental health patients travelled equivalent of 22 times around world due to lack of hospital beds

The Royal College of Psychiatrists looked at the availability of beds. Credit: PA

Mental health patients sent away from home for treatment have travelled the equivalent of 22 times around the world in a year. Patients were forced to travel 555,000 miles in a year because there were no locally available beds, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said. The College estimated the figure by analysing NHS data on a range of distances travelled by patients subject to 8,640 inappropriate placements between August 2018 and July 2019. Out-of-area placements can have a devastating impact on patients and their loved ones, can set back recovery and be challenging for staff, the College said. Placements are deemed inappropriate when a patient is sent out-of-area because no bed is available for them locally, and represent the vast majority of all out-of-area placements. Allowances are made when a patient requires highly specialist care.

While the Government has pledged to end all inappropriate out-of-area placements by 2021, the College said progress to meet this target has stalled. On July 31 this year there were 745 people were being treated inappropriately out-of-area, according to official figures. RCPsych president Professor Wendy Burn said sending patients far away from their support systems was a “shameful practice”, and that cuts to the number of beds had gone “too far”. She said: “Trusts struggling with dangerously high levels of bed occupancy are being forced to send seriously ill people hundreds of miles away from their homes for care. "That must stop. “Beds are being closed to move resources to the community so that people can be treated close to friends and family and without having to leave their homes. “The RCPsych agrees with that principle. But the reality in many areas is that beds have been lost and investment in community services is only now starting. “As a result, precisely the opposite effect has been achieved with some severely ill patients sent hundreds of miles for care.”

Since 1987/88 the number of mental health beds in England have fallen by 73% from around 67,100 to 18,400. Overall occupancy currently exceeds 90%. The College recommends levels do not exceed 85%. A report commissioned by the College estimates that a further 1,060 beds are needed to reduce these to an acceptable level. But even if extra beds were made available, substantial or immediate improvements in occupancy rates are unlikely given existing pressures, the research said. The report, Exploring Mental Health Inpatient Capacity, identified 13 areas that are particularly struggling.

Substantial or immediate improvements in occupancy rates are unlikely given existing pressures, according to the research. Credit: PA

The areas with high levels of inappropriate out-of-area placements are:

Bristol

North Somerset and South Gloucestershire

Devon

Lincolnshire

Norfolk and Waveney

Nottinghamshire

Lancashire and South Cumbria

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Added to this, the areas where mental health bed occupancy rates regularly exceed 95% are:

Devon

Birmingham and Solihull

Cornwall, Mid and South Essex

North Central London

South East London

Sussex and East Surrey