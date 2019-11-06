Commercial pickers ‘hoovering up’ mushrooms from Epping Forest

Commercial pickers are stripping ancient woodland of wild mushrooms for sale to restaurants and markets, the City of London Corporation has said. The large-scale foragers are targeting Epping Forest, depriving insects and animals such as deer of a valuable food source and damaging the ancient trees which rely on types of fungus to protect their roots. The corporation, which owns and manages the forest, is warning the fungus pickers that they could be fined or prosecuted for gathering mushrooms, which are protected under Epping Forest byelaws.

Fungi form an important part of the ecosystem in the forest Credit: City of London Corporation/PA

Fungi play a key role in Epping Forest’s wildlife habitats and are a major reason it has protected status including as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation, the corporation said. Since 2014, 18 people have been prosecuted for foraging, while forest keepers often issue verbal warnings. In the most recent incident, legal action is being pursued over the seizure of a haul of mushrooms weighing 108lb (49kg).

A prosecution is being pursued after a 108lb (49kg) haul of mushrooms was recovered Credit: City of London Corporation/PA