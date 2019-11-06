Conservative Andrew Bridgen apologises for defending Jacob Rees-Mogg's Grenfell 'common sense' remarks

High-profile Conservative Andrew Bridgen has apologised for causing "a great deal of distress and offence" in his defence of Jacob Rees-Mogg's condemned comments on the Grenfell tragedy.

Mr Rees-Mogg is facing calls to resign after saying in a radio interview victims in the 2017 London tower fire should have used "common sense" and ignored the fire service's stay-put policy.

Mr Bridgen went on BBC Radio 4's PM show to defend Mr Rees-Mogg, saying the comments were "uncharacteristically clumsy".

He said: "Jacob is a leader. He's an authority figure and what he has failed to realise is that in a life-threatening and stressful situation most people will defer to the advice of an authority figure, be that someone from the fire authority or the police, and not come to their own conclusions.

"And as we know, in regards to Grenfell that advice was flawed."

When asked by Evan Davis if Mr Rees-Mogg was saying he wouldn't have died because he was "cleverer" than the people who took the fire brigade's advice, Mr Brigden replied: "But we want very clever people running the country, don't we Evan?"

"And that is a bi-product of what Jacob is. And that is why he is in a position of authority.

"What he is actually saying is, he would have made a better decision than the authority figures who gave that advice."