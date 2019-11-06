Decade of going to the polls has cost UK more than £1 billion

At least £1 billion of public money has been spent on holding elections and referendums in the UK this decade, new analysis has found – with December’s snap election set to push the figure even higher.

The combined cost of administering the 2010, 2015 and 2017 general elections, two nationwide referendums, further referendums in Scotland and Wales, plus a host of other polls, currently stands at an estimated minimum of £1.06 billion.

The figures, which have been compiled by the PA news agency, show the impact on public expenditure of a run of polls unprecedented in recent history in their size and frequency.

Some of the biggest sums spent were:

– £129 million on the 2016 EU referendum;

– £115 million on the 2015 general election;

– £109 million on the 2014 EU elections, with a further £152 million budgeted for this year’s unexpected EU elections.

Next month’s General Election – the fourth this decade – is likely to add at least another £100 million.

The cost of administering elections and referendums is met variously by central government, the devolved administrations or local authorities.

Most money typically goes towards covering fees and expenses of returning officers, plus mailouts of literature such as candidates’ election leaflets.

For example, at the 2015 general election, £73 million was paid to returning officers for services and expenses, while £42 million went on the delivery of mailings.