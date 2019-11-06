- ITV Report
Emergency services targeted with fireworks whilst responding to 999 calls
Police officers armed with riot shields had fireworks thrown at them as they responded to an emergency call on Bonfire Night.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were attending a call in the Harehills area of Leeds, around one mile north of the city centre.
They were confronted by "a group of youths" throwing fireworks, a police statement said.
A police helicopter was sent to the scene, with a number of people arrested.
Although nobody was injured, a number of police vehicles were damaged, the force confirmed.
The force condemned the behaviour, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: "We made it clear from the outset that any instances of disorder or antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated and we were able to quickly respond.
"Those individuals that engage in such behaviour are within the minority and do not represent the wider community."
Footage posted on social media, which appears to have been shot at the scene, shows officers armed with riot shields having projectiles thrown at them.
Manchester firefighters attacked by group with fireworks
Firefighters in Manchester were treated to a similar attack after they were called to a bonfire in the Hyde area of the city.
A tweet from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said "around 40 young people" began throwing fireworks at fire crews after they arrived at the scene.
The force called out the incident on Great Norbury Street, tweeting: "Firefighters work hard to keep people safe and attacks like these are not acceptable!"
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said they attended more than 200 incidents throughout the evening.
Child airlifted to hospital after trolley falls from bonfire as teenager stabbed in Merseyside
A child was airlifted to hospital after being injured by a burning supermarket trolley falling from a bonfire in Speke, Merseyside.
Crews from Merseyside Fire Service applied burn shields to the patient before the helicopter arrived.
The condition of the child is not known.
In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in St Helens, Merseyside.
One person has been arrested after the alleged attack at Marshalls Cross Road, St Helens shortly after 7.30pm.
The teenage victim was treated by ambulance staff and was been taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.