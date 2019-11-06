Emergency services targeted with fireworks whilst responding to 999 calls

Police officers armed with riot shields had fireworks thrown at them as they responded to an emergency call on Bonfire Night.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were attending a call in the Harehills area of Leeds, around one mile north of the city centre.

They were confronted by "a group of youths" throwing fireworks, a police statement said.

A police helicopter was sent to the scene, with a number of people arrested.

Although nobody was injured, a number of police vehicles were damaged, the force confirmed.

The force condemned the behaviour, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: "We made it clear from the outset that any instances of disorder or antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated and we were able to quickly respond.

"Those individuals that engage in such behaviour are within the minority and do not represent the wider community."

Footage posted on social media, which appears to have been shot at the scene, shows officers armed with riot shields having projectiles thrown at them.