Equal pay for Australian women's football team in new deal

The Australian women’s football team will be entitled to equal pay and entitlements after an agreement was struck with the nation’s governing body.

Under the deal, both sides will receive the same cut of commercial revenue - such as advertising - and players will be valued equally.

Football Federation Australia announced the Westfield Matildas will be entitled to the same proportion of prize money - 40% - as the Caltex Socceroos, the men’s team.

In reality, the amount earned from their share is still likely to be less than the men’s side because women’s tournaments tend to offer less prize money.

The women’s team is the eighth best in the world, according to FIFA rankings, while the Socceroos are ranked 44th in the men’s list.

Former Matilda and FFA Head of Game Development, Sarah Walsh, said: “FFA, the PFA (Professional Footballers Australia) and all the players are proud to be leading the way in delivering real gender equality within the game we love.

“This agreement is the product of generations of Matildas and their supporters advocating for real change.

