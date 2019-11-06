- ITV Report
Equal pay for Australian women's football team in new deal
The Australian women’s football team will be entitled to equal pay and entitlements after an agreement was struck with the nation’s governing body.
Under the deal, both sides will receive the same cut of commercial revenue - such as advertising - and players will be valued equally.
Football Federation Australia announced the Westfield Matildas will be entitled to the same proportion of prize money - 40% - as the Caltex Socceroos, the men’s team.
In reality, the amount earned from their share is still likely to be less than the men’s side because women’s tournaments tend to offer less prize money.
The women’s team is the eighth best in the world, according to FIFA rankings, while the Socceroos are ranked 44th in the men’s list.
Former Matilda and FFA Head of Game Development, Sarah Walsh, said: “FFA, the PFA (Professional Footballers Australia) and all the players are proud to be leading the way in delivering real gender equality within the game we love.
“This agreement is the product of generations of Matildas and their supporters advocating for real change.
"This agreement is the product of generations of Matildas and their supporters advocating for real change.

"This moment belongs to all of them as well."
Top female players will now earn at least £44,000, which the FFA says matches the top male players’ salaries.
Under the new deal, players are entitled to 40% of prize money on qualifying for a FIFA World Cup, representing an increase from 30%.
That share of prize money increases to 50% if they progress to the knockout stage of the competition.
The player share of AFC Asian Cup prize money will also increase from 30% to 33%.
Should the players progress to an AFC Asian Cup Final, the prize money share increases further to 40%.
The Westﬁeld Matildas will also have access to business class international travel, the same standards aﬀorded to the Caltex Socceroos.
The deal will last four years, covering the next World Cup cycle.
FFA chairman, Chris Nikou, said: “For the first time, player remuneration will be directly tied to the revenues generated by our National Teams – this will create a sustainable financial model that incentivises players and FFA to collaborate and grow the commercial pie together.”