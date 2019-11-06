Ex-England footballer Joey Barton denies assaulting rival manager after match

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton will go on trial next year accused of assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel during an incident following a league match.

Barton, 37, is alleged to have pushed the German boss at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium on April 13 this year, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

The former England international pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

A provisional trial date was fixed for June 1 2020.