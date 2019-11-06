Extinction Rebellion wins court challenge against Met Police over protest ban

The environmental group has won a High Court case. Credit: PA

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion has won a High Court battle with the Metropolitan Police over a London-wide protest ban. The force placed the blanket ban over the capital in October, preventing the group from assembly of more than two people. It came after days of disruption following the group's Autumn Uprising action. Two senior judges ruled the decision to impose the ban, made under Section 14 of the Public Order Act, was "unlawful". The force said it was "disappointed" by the judgement.

Police remove an Extinction Rebellion protester from Trafalgar Square Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

Announcing the judgment in London on Tuesday, Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Chamberlain said the Met had no power to impose the ban because the Act does not cover "separate assemblies". Lord Justice Dingemans said: "Separate gatherings, separated both in time and by many miles, even if coordinated under the umbrella of one body, are not a public assembly within the meaning of … the Act. "The XR Autumn Uprising intended to be held from October 14 to 19 was not therefore a public assembly … therefore the decision to impose the condition was unlawful because there was no power to impose it under … the Act."

However, the judges noted there are powers within the Act which may be used lawfully to "control future protests which are deliberately designed to ‘take police resources to breaking point'" – one of Extinction Rebellion's stated aims. In 10 days of protests to call for urgent action on climate change and wildlife losses, which started on October 7, Extinction Rebellion activists shut down areas around Parliament and the Bank of England, and targeted London City Airport and Government departments.

Protesters in Whitehall during an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest Credit: Victoria Jones/PA